2022 Tiguan hints at interior changes of India-bound facelift model

Updated: 13 May 2021, 11:52 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Volkswagen has taken the covers off the 2022 Tiguan facelift SUV. While the Tiguan facelift was unveiled in India in March, the interiors were kept under wraps. The Tiguan unveiled in US hints at how the interior of the facelift model may look like.

