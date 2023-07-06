2023 Kia Seltos facelift launched: What are the rival models it targets?

The 2023 Kia Seltos is making yet another strong bid to bring down many of its rivals. But which rivals are especially targeted?
Hyundai Creta: Creta remains the undisputed champion in the segment. An updated version may launch soon
Tata Harrier: Harrier is a diesel-only option but has very dominant looks. Special edition models have upped interest further
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The only one of two strong hybrid models in the segment, the Grand Vitara also gets an off-road mode
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Hyryder too comes with mild and strong hybrid versions
MG Astor: One of the most feature-loaded cars in its segment, the Astor also offers a lot of space in the cabin