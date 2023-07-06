2023 Kia Seltos facelift launched: What are the rival models it targets?

Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Jul 06, 2023

The 2023 Kia Seltos is making yet another strong bid to bring down many of its rivals. But which rivals are especially targeted?

Hyundai Creta: Creta remains the undisputed champion in the segment. An updated version may launch soon

Tata Harrier: Harrier is a diesel-only option but has very dominant looks. Special edition models have upped interest further

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The only one of two strong hybrid models in the segment, the Grand Vitara also gets an off-road mode

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Hyryder too comes with mild and strong hybrid versions

MG Astor: One of the most feature-loaded cars in its segment, the Astor also offers a lot of space in the cabin

Skoda Kushaq: The Kushaq is a peppy SUV to drive and its safety ratings make it a popular choice

Volkswagen Taigun: Taigun too benefits from an impressive safety list while offering a very mature drive trait

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Here is a powerplayer that has a confluence of many positives - strong looks, adequate feature list, positive safety rating and more

