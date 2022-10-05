Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests

The Ioniq 6 is the most aerodynamic EV from Hyundai and has a drag coefficient of 0.21.

Hyundai Motor Company announced recently that its Ioniq 6 electric vehicle (EV) has returned an impressive per-charge range of 614 kilometers, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). This makes the Hyundai Ioniq 6 one of the most energy-efficient mainstream EVs anywhere in the world.

Scheduled to go on sale in select European markets later this year and in North America by early parts of 2023, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a drag coefficient of 0.21 which makes it the most aerodynamic EV in the company portfolio. A number of key design elements like an active air flap, wheel air curtains, integrated rear spoiler and wheel gap reducers combine to help the EV cut through air. "We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment," said Byung Hoon Min, Head of Total Vehicle Performance Development Center at Hyundai Motor Company. “Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment."

Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 6 are two battery options - a 53.0 kWh unit which comes as standard and a long-range 77.4 kWh unit. In the long-range battery set up, the Ioniq 6 is also offered with an AWD option.

Ahead of its official launch, the Ioniq 6 is making some very big promises that include 325 Ps of max power and 605 Nm of instant torque. It also claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.1 seconds. And when parked and plugged in at a 350 kW DC station, the EV can be powered from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

While Ioniq 6 is prepping itself for a launch in western markets, Hyundai has already confirmed it is bringing in Ioniq 5 to Indian shores as a direct rival to Kia EV6 which too was launched earlier this year.

