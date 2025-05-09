Copyright © HT Media Limited
What's new with the 2025 Benelli TRK 502? Key updates, features, and specifications

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 May 2025, 13:21 PM
The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 range brings new features and hardware updates with a price hike.
Benelli has launched the 2025 TRK 502 with updates and new features. The range starts from ₹6.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 middleweight adventure tourer has been launched in India with a range of updates and new features. The motorcycle arrives in two variants, and the updates come with a price hike. The TRK 502 is priced at 6.20 lakh, while the TRK 502X variant is listed at 6.70 lakh (both ex-showroom). While Benelli has added features such as a new TFT console and TPMS, the TRK 502 further brings a few mechanical changes that round up the package. If you are interested in the 2025 Benelli TRK 502, here are the key highlights that you should consider:

1

2025 Benelli TRK 502: New features

The 2025 TRK 502 adventure motorcycle includes a number of new features. Benelli has incorporated a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), heated seats and grips, and an updated switchgear. There is a new five-inch TFT digital console, which replaces the outgoing model's LCD display. The new display further features Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Heated grips and seats make a welcome addition to the bike's list of amenities.

2

2025 Benelli TRK 502: Updated hardware

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502X is equipped with new cross-spoke tubeless tyres, aimed for easier puncture repairs. The ADV features a revised swingarm that aims to improve overall agility and weight optimisation. Benelli has also fitted a new slipper clutch for smoother downshifts as well as new handguards and engine plates.

3

2025 Benelli TRK 502: Powertrain and specifications

The Benelli TRK 502 carries over the 500 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin powerplant from the older model. This motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 46.9 bhp and 46 Nm of torque. Suspension equipment consists of upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The ADV is fitted with dual disc brakes at the front and a single rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS. The base TRK 502 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, while the TRK 502X gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels. 

First Published Date: 09 May 2025, 13:21 PM IST
