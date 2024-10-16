The Tata Nexon facelift has received the top safety rating by Bharat NCAP alongside its siblings Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV
Tata Nexon scored 5-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection categories
The sub-compact SUV scored 29.86 points out of 32 in adult occupant protection category
In child occupant protection category, the Tata Nexon scored 44.95 points out of 49
The Tata Nexon SUV scored well in both frontal and side impact tests
Tata Motors launched the updated Nexon last year with a revamped design and a wide range of fresh features
The SUV comes loaded with a plethora of safety features
It gets six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, ISOFIX anchorages, reverse parking sensor etc as standard safety features
It also gets TPMS, front parking sensor, blind spot monitor, rear view camera, 360-degree surround view camera etc as option