TVS Scooty Zest 110 BS 6 teased, to be launched soon

TVS Motor Company has teased the arrival of the Scooty Zest 110 BS 6. The updated scooter is expected to be launched very soon.

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 is one of the oldest scooters in the entire product line-up of the company. It is also quite famous among the young female buyers thanks to its lightweight and stylish body.

Apart from an updated BS 6 engine, the scooter may not feature any other change save for new paint schemes. In its previous BS 4 avatar, the scooter sourced power from a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which was known to produce 8 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine came mated to a CVT gearbox. In the revised BS 6 avatar, the power/torque output of the scooter may vary slightly.

Some of its main features include a large 19-litre under-seat storage with a USB smartphone charger and light, LED daytime running lights, a LED taillight, spacious and textured floorboard, parking brake and anti-skid tubeless tyres.

In terms of suspension kit, it comes loaded with telescopic front fork and hydraulic rear monoshock. Its braking duties are performed by a 110 mm drum brake (front) and a 130 mm drum brake (rear).

As before, it is expected to be sold in two trims/grades - Matte Series and Himalayan High Series. While the former retailed at a price tag of ₹54,025*, the latter was priced at ₹52,525*. With the BS 6 update, the scooter will also turn slightly costlier in comparison to the last known price. Also, expect it to be introduced in new colour options.

