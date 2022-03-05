HT Auto
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India in February: Ola Electric beats Ather

Hero Electric remains the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India while Okinawa Autotech has firmed up its second spot.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2022, 10:43 AM
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) lost its fourth spot to Ola Electric.
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) lost its fourth spot to Ola Electric.
Electric two-wheelers continue to drive EV sales in India as the segment recorded nearly 60 per cent market share of overall electric vehicle sales in the country in February. The EV two-wheeler segment saw sale of 32,416 units of high speed electric scooters out of the overall 54,557 units of EV sold last month.

It is a rise of 18 percent compared to January this year, and a staggering 444 percent year-on-year growth in registrations.

Hero Electric remains the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. In February, Ola Electric also saw a massive jump in registrations. Here is a quick look at the top 5 electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India in February.

Hero Electric

Hero Electric retained its top position among electric two-wheeler makers in India in February. The company clocked 7,356 units of electric two-wheelers last month. Compared to February last year, Hero Electric saw more than three-fold jump in sales. Hero Electric sold only 2,194 units of electric two-wheelers during the same period last year. However, Hero Electric saw a slight drop in sales when compared to January this year when the brand sold 7,763 units.

In 2021, Hero Electric sold 46,260 units of electric scooters. The EV brand, which has a market share of more than 30 percent in the electric two-wheeler segment in India, is already showing signs to improve 2021 sales figures this year. Within the first two months, the company has sold more than 15,000 units. At this rate, Hero Electric could almost double its sales this year.

Okinawa Autotech

Okinawa Autotech remains firm at the second spot among top electric two-wheeler makers in India in February. The company saw a jump in sales compared to January with 5,923 units registered last month. It is more than a five-fold rise in sales compared to February last year when it could sell only 1,067 units.

Okinawa is currently gearing up to launch a new electric scooter called Okhi 90. It is aimed to take on rivals like Ola S1 Pro.

Okinawa sold 29,945 units of electric two-wheelers last year. It has already sold 11,536 units of electric two-wheelers between January and February this year. Okinawa too will be looking to double its sales this year, especially with new models to launch in coming days.

Ampere Vehicles

Ampere Vehicles, which manufactures EV models like Reo, Reo Elite, Magnus EX, Magnus Pro and Zeal, has emerged as the third largest EV two-wheeler maker in February. It sold 4,303 units last month, up from 806 units sold during the same month last year.

Ola Electric

The biggest news, however, is Ola Electric's entry into the top five electric two-wheeler makers in India. It is perhaps not surprising that Ola Electric has made it to the list within months of launching its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. In February, Ola Electric saw a massive jump in registrations. It delivered 3,904 units last month and has overtaken one of its arch rivals Ather Enrgy to the fourth spot.

Ather Energy

The Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy saw a slight drop in sales last month. The company sold 2,229 units in February, compared to 2,825 units in January. However, it is still a significant rise compared to February last year when the brand sold just 626 units.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2022, 10:43 AM IST
