Here are five of the best litre-class bikes you can buy under 20 lakh

Whether it be a track weapon, a versatile sports tourer, or an aggressive street naked, the world of litre-class motorcycles has something to offer to just about every kind of rider. If you are interested in purchasing a litre-class bike, here are five of the best options under ₹20 lakh in India:

For those passionate about two wheels and the thrill of riding, litre-class motorcycles represent ultimate performance. These bikes pack engines close to or above 1,000 cc, bringing state-of-the-art technology and unbridled performance. While the thought of owning such machines was once a distant dream in India, the increasing availability of global models, competitive pricing, and easier financing have made them far more accessible to enthusiasts willing to spend a premium.

1 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: The 2025 Kawasaki ZX-10R is the flagship sportbike from the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer and it is priced at ₹17.34 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in one variant and two colour options and is powered by a 998 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and makes 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm or 210 bhp at 13,200 rpm with the RAM air intake. Torque output is rated for 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The bike is built around a cast aluminium twin-spar frame with adjustable Showa suspension units. The ZX-10R’s braking setup includes dual 330mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. It is also fitted with an Ohlins electronic steering damper.

2 Ducati SuperSport 950: The 2024 Ducati SuperSport is available in two variants and two colour options and it starts from ₹16.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 937cc BS 6-compliant Testastretta engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift. This twin-cylinder unit makes 110 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike is built around a tubular steel trellis frame. For the base model, the SuperSport 950 incorporates fully adjustable Marzocchi USD front forks and adjustable Sachs rear monoshock. The SuperSport S uses premium components from Ohlins. The bike comes riding on 17-inch alloys with twin 320 mm front brake discs and a single 245 mm rear disc with Bosch Cornering ABS.

3 Suzuki Hayabusa: The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the most recognisable superbikes on the streets and is priced from ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants and four colour options and is driven by a powerful 1,340 cc liquid-cooled inline-four BS 6-compliant engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit makes 190 bhp of peak power and 142 Nm of maximum torque. The Hayabusa is built around a twin-spar aluminium frame and swingarm and is fitted with USD front forks and a link-type rear shock. The bike’s braking setup incorporates twin front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a single rear disc with a Nissin caliper. Suzuki has launched a new-gen model of the Hayabusa but it is yet to be launched in India.

4 BMW S 1000 R: The BMW S 1000 R is a litre-class naked street bike that is offered in three variants and is listed at a starting price of ₹19.00 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 999 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that gets mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit is capable of churning out 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm. The S 1000 R is fitted with 45 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock and it rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. The bike’s braking setup features 320 mm twin discs at the front and a single 220 mm rear disc. BMW further includes variable riding modes, ABS Pro, traction control, and hill start control as standard.

5 Suzuki Katana: The Suzuki Katana is a litre-class streetbike that is available in one variant and two colour options. It is priced from ₹13.61 lakh (ex-showroom) and was originally introduced in 2019 as a rebirth of the iconic Katana nameplate from the 1980s. It is powered by a 999 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that is compliant with BS 6 emissions norms and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This unit makes 150.19 bhp of peak power and 106 Nm of maximum torque. The bike is suspended by USD front forks and a link-type rear shock, while the braking hardware consists of discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The Suzuki Katana is equipped with a range of riding aids such as variable ride modes, traction control, and ride-by-wire.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: