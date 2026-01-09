KTM RC 160 Explained: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying

Priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the KTM RC 160 positions itself as a more accessible way into KTM’s RC lineup, taking on rivals such as the Yamaha R15 while offering a distinct, track-oriented character.

1. Track-inspired design in a smaller package

The KTM RC 160 carries forward the sharp, fully-faired design seen on the larger RC models. With its aggressive front fascia, low clip-on handlebars and committed riding posture, it looks the part and stays true to KTM’s racing identity, which is a big draw for buyers looking for a track-ready motorcycle straight out of the showroom.

2. New 164.2 cc liquid-cooled engine

At the heart of the RC 160 is the new 164.2 cc liquid-cooled engine carried over from the 160 Duke. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, this single-cylinder unit delivers 18.74 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The motor is rev-happy and goes all the way to 10,200 rpm. KTM claims a top speed of 118 kmph. It is tuned to deliver accessible performance without feeling intimidating for newer riders.

3. Assist and slipper clutch as standard

The RC 160 gets an assist and slipper clutch, which keeps the clutch action light in daily use and helps prevent rear wheel hop during aggressive downshifts, especially when riding hard or on the track. This adds to rider confidence and makes the bike easier to live with.

4. Proper chassis and braking hardware

Built around a trellis frame, the bike is held up by 37 mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. KTM has also included Supermoto ABS, which disables ABS at the rear wheel, allowing more aggressive riding. The RC 160 rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 front and 140/60 rear tubeless tyres.

5. Practical features for everyday use

Despite its track-focused positioning, the RC 160 doesn’t skip on essentials. It gets full LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, and navigation support on the TA variant. The 13.75-litre fuel tank adds to the usability factor, making it a well-rounded option in the entry-level sportbike segment.

