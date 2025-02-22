KTM 390 Adventure R being considered for India on a made-to-order basis

KTM is considering bringing the hardcore off-road spec 390 Adventure R to the Indian market. The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure made its debut in two variants globally - R and X - but India gets the more touring-friendly S variant that misses out on a few features available on the R. KTM now says that it is re-evaluating the 390 Adventure R for India and is likely to bring the model on a made-to-order basis.

KTM 390 Adventure R Coming To India

The new KTM 390 Adventure range is made in India and exported to multiple markets globally. This gives the manufacturer the leverage to launch the 390 Adventure R alongside the S and X variants, which have been announced so far. HT Auto understands that the homologation process for the ‘R’ is pending but that would mean a delay of just a few weeks.

KTM is likely to sell the 390 Adventure R variant through select dealerships across India. Customers should be able to take test rides at these dealerships and place an order for the bike. The brand has not confirmed prices yet but the 390 Adventure R will command a marginal premium over the S when it arrives. Prices for the new KTM 390 Adventure range were announced earlier this month starting from ₹2.91 lakh for the X, and going up to ₹3.68 lakh for the S. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

KTM 390 Adventure R Specifications

The KTM 390 Adventure R is the more off-road-focused variant and gets a host of upgrades to make it extremely capable. The bike gets more travel from the fully adjustable suspension setup of up to 230 mm on both sides. The seat height is substantially taller at 885 mm when compared to 825 mm on the X and 830 mm on the S variants. The bike rides on a 21-inch front and a larger 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels wrapped in Mitas Enduro Trail dual-purpose tyres. Notably, the India-spec 390 Adventure S gets tubeless wire-spoked wheels, which won’t be the case with the R variant.

The KTM 390 Adventure R packs more suspension travel, a taller seat, and more ground clearance

All variants of the KTM 390 Adventure draw power from the same 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has received minimal changes over the 390 Duke. The motor produces 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a fully adjustable WP-sourced suspension setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from axial-mounted ByBre units at either end. The S and R variants pack cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cruise control, and more.

The KTM 390 Adventure is a premium offering and the new R variant is a further niche variant. That said, it’s good to see brands listening to customers and offering what they want rather than offering generic options. It will be interesting to see how well the new 390 Adventure R does post its launch.

