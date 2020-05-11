Just within days after the Kawasaki dealers started accepting booking for the new 2020 Ninja 650 BS 6, the company on Monday declared the pricing of the bike which is 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the record, at this price, it is just 35,000 more expensive than the previous year model. Also, it is even lesser than the officially indicated pricing.

The biggest updated on the bike is the 649 cc parallel-twin engine which has been tweaked for cleaner emissions. The setup now uses a revised exhaust and airbox. The changes haven't altered the engine power output which stands at 68 PS, while the torque has been slightly lowered to 64 Nm. A 6-speed transmission along with a slipper clutch comes as standard. The overall weight of the bike also remains the same at 196 kgs.

As far as exterior styling is concerned, the updated model now uses a redesigned front-end which is more in-line with the the latest Ninja 400, ZX-6R, etc. The longer snout now features a new LED head lamp. The bike also gets revised tail light, a 4.3-inch colour TFT display, Rideology app for connectivity, etc. The rest of the details on the bike remain as is.

It has been made available in Lime Green/Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White / Metallic Flat Spark Black colour options. It employs Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. For the record, similar updates will also be found on its naked counterpart.

Likewise, earlier Kawasaki indicated 2020 Z650's expected price range to be around 6,25,000 to 6,50,000 (ex-showroom), but the actual pricing may fall near 6 lakh. The updated naked middleweight bike is expected to roll-out within next few days.

