Just within days after the Kawasaki dealers started accepting booking for the new 2020 Ninja 650 BS 6, the company on Monday declared the pricing of the bike which is ₹6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the record, at this price, it is just ₹35,000 more expensive than the previous year model. Also, it is even lesser than the officially indicated pricing.

The biggest updated on the bike is the 649 cc parallel-twin engine which has been tweaked for cleaner emissions. The setup now uses a revised exhaust and airbox. The changes haven't altered the engine power output which stands at 68 PS, while the torque has been slightly lowered to 64 Nm. A 6-speed transmission along with a slipper clutch comes as standard. The overall weight of the bike also remains the same at 196 kgs.

As far as exterior styling is concerned, the updated model now uses a redesigned front-end which is more in-line with the the latest Ninja 400, ZX-6R, etc. The longer snout now features a new LED head lamp. The bike also gets revised tail light, a 4.3-inch colour TFT display, Rideology app for connectivity, etc. The rest of the details on the bike remain as is.

It has been made available in Lime Green/Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White / Metallic Flat Spark Black colour options. It employs Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. For the record, similar updates will also be found on its naked counterpart.

Likewise, earlier Kawasaki indicated 2020 Z650's expected price range to be around ₹6,25,000 to ₹6,50,000 (ex-showroom), but the actual pricing may fall near ₹6 lakh. The updated naked middleweight bike is expected to roll-out within next few days.