After the Kawasaki Ninja H2 based Bimota Tesi H2 which was revealed at the EICMA 2019 show, the latest Bimota motorcycle to be resurrected with support from Kawasaki, will be the Bimota KB4.

For the uninitiated, Kawasaki previously bought a 49% stake in the historic motorcycle maker Bimota, and is helping the bike maker to bring its bikes back to life.

The latest KB4 rendering suggests that the motorcycle is taking final shape. It will be a tastefully designed classic retro with a modern Japanese heart.

(Also Read: Kawasaki opens booking for BS 6 compliant 2021 Ninja 650 and Z650 models)

Currently, it's pretty tricky to guess if the latest rendering is completed by the the Bimota factory or styling house or any other source, but what's certain is that the final result will definitely be stunning.

While on the outside it appears to be a retro eye candy, but on the inside, its 1980s styled bodywork will be fitted with a Kawasaki Z1000 engine. The powertrain in question is a 1043 cc In-Line Four 16-valves, DOHC engine which delivers 140 PS of maximum power and over 108 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Apart from the powerplant, there won't be much to compare in the Z1000 and the KB4. The latter will be pure Bimota which means it will focus on riding experience and handling. Also, it goes without saying that top-spec Öhlins front and rear, along with Brembo stoppers will be obligatory.

While its not yet confirmed weather the bike will go into production anytime soon, but the chances are very likely.

For the uninitiated, Bimota was founded in Rimini, Italy in 1973 by Valerio Bianchi, Giuseppe Morri and Massimo Tamburini. The inspiration to the name 'Bimota' came from the surnames of its founders. Massimo Tamburini, one of the co-founders of Bimota, has been one of the world's most reputed motorcycle designers. He has also played a key role in the design and development of other Italian brands like MV Agusta and Ducati.