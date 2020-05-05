Kawasaki India has officially initiated the bookings on its BS 6 compliant Z650 and Ninja 650 motorcycles. The sales of the newly updated middleweight Kawasaki bikes are expected to begin this month, most likely as soon as lockdown is lifted.

The reason why the company might be late to the party is because within last few months it was busy liquidating the older BS 4 spec stocks. In the month of February and March, most of the Kawasaki dealerships across the nation started offering huge discounts on the previous stock. Bikes such as BS 4 compliant Ninja 1000, Z650 and Ninja 650 were available at bumper discounts.

The MY2021 Ninja 650 and Z650 will sport new updates such as new LED head lamp, revised tail light, a 4.3-inch colour TFT display, Rideology app for connectivity, etc. Apart from this, both the middleweight bikes will also be features in updated cosmetics. The new Ninja 650 will be featured in Lime Green/Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White / Metallic Flat Spark Black colour options, while the Z650 will be available in Metallic Spark Black colour.

Coming over to the mechanical updates, both will now boast BS 6 compliant version of the prevision 649 cc parallel-twin unit. The engine is known to deliver 67 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. A 6-speed transmission along with a slipper clutch is standard. The rest of the details on the bikes remain as is.

Both the bikes roll on the same set of Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

As per the previous official announcements, pricing on the new Ninja will range between ₹6,45,000 to ₹6,75,000, while the new Z650 will range in the bracket of ₹6,25,000 to ₹6,50,000. All prices ex-showroom, India.