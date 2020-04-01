India-bound Kawasaki Z H2 gets a launch date in Japan

Kawasaki displayed the supercharged Z H2 for the very first time at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Now, the bike will be launched in the Japanese market on April 4. The Z H2 will stand as the flagship model in the Kawasaki's Z series of bikes and will be priced at JPY 18,92,000 ( ₹13.17 lakh).

The Z H2 gets a 998 cc, in-line 4-cylinder supercharged engine with 16-valve liquid-cooling. This engine is capable of producing a ground shattering 200 PS of power (without Ram Air) at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and features assist-and-slipper clutch, along with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

On the outside, the Z H2 features a very unique and unconventional design. Its green steel trellis frame houses engine as a stressed member and gives the overall design a menacing touch. The bike is featured in colour options including Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Graphite Grey.

As far as its equipment and cycleparts are considered, the bike features very high-spec components such as the Showa SSF BP upside-down front forks and Showa shock - Uni Trak suspension at the rear. Apart from this, it comes kitted with 290 mm dual discs with Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers (front) and a 226 mm single disc with a two-piston calliper (rear).

In terms of electronics and features, the bike gets Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), electronic cruise control, riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, Rider) and much more. The bike also gets a colour TFT-display which is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity and is integrated with the Kawasaki Rideology App.

In India, the Kawasaki Z H2 is expected to arrive by late-2020. It will join the other supercharged products by Kawasaki such as the Ninja H2R, H2 Carbon, H2, H2 SX SE and the H2 SX.