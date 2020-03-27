2020 Kawasaki W175 Cafe launched in Indonesia, a good fit for Indian roads?

Kawasaki has launched the 2020 W175 Cafe in the Indonesian market. The bike has been priced at IDR 33,800,000 ( ₹1.58 lakh), it is the same price as its MY 2019.

The bike comes from Kawasaki's ‘W’ family which is obvious from its name 'W175', while the numerical denomination in its name stands for its engine size.

As a part of the 2020 update, the bike gets new colour options, while rest of the design remains the same. For 2020, the bike gets three colour options - Black, Orange and Silver (updated). The previous model came with Yellow, Silver (old) and Red options.

As for the exteriors, the motorcycle features a simple and utilitarian design. It gets a single-piece handlebar, front fork gaiters, short sporty rear fender, blacked-out engine and exhaust, cafe racer-styled seat, classic rearview mirrors, short visor, gold-dipped rear suspension, and a chrome exhaust heat shield. All of these design and styling bits give the 2020 W175 Cafe a very simplistic appeal.

In terms of mechanicals, it runs on the same 177 cc single-cylinder, water-cooled engine. This unit is known to deliver 13 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed transmission. The bike has a 13.5-litre fuel tank and weighs just 126 kg (running order weight).

The company is also gearing-up to introduce the Ninja ZX-25R in the Indonesian market. For the uninitiated, the ZX-25R is a quarter-litre fully-faired four-cylinder motorcycle. It is rumored to produce 59 PS of power from its 249 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which red-lines at 17,500 rpm. When compared to other 250 cc bikes, it is around 30 bhp in excess. While the earlier launch date for the Ninja ZX-25R was set at April 4th, 2020, the coronavirus pandemic may result in a delay



