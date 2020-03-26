2020 Suzuki SV650 ABS revealed, India launch likely next year

The Suzuki SV650 has received an yearly update for international markets. As a part of the new update, the bike get three new colour schemes.

The previous 2019 SV650 ABS was available in the colour options of Pearl Glacier White with blue wheels/frame, Glass Sparkle Black with blue wheels/frame and All Grey Metallic with red wheels/frame. But with the 2020 update, the bike has been given three new colours which come as a replacement to the older options. The new colours include Mystic Silver Metallic with blue wheels/frame, Matte Black Metallic with red wheels/frame and Glass Sparkle Black with black wheels/frame, as the name suggests the latter is an all-black paint scheme.

(Also Read: India-made Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Japan)

Apart from the colour scheme update, the bike remains the same. It sources power from a 645 cc liquid-cooled engine featuring 90-degree twin-cylinder configuration with 4 valves, fuel-injection system and DOHC. The engine is capable of pushing out 56 kW or 76.1 PS of maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The company claims that the engine is good enough to deliver a maximum fuel-efficiency of 26.6 km/l.

For the record, this is the same engine used in the VStrom 650 XT that's available in India, but it has been de-tuned to produce slightly lesser output of 71 PS and 62 Nm in the middle-weight adventure tourer motorcycle.

To keep the package cost-effective, the SV650 misses out on a few features seen on its adventure tourer counterpart. Speaking of which, it doesn't offers- traction control or switchable ABS.

Some of its key highlights include a retro-styled round headlamp, twin-LED taillight, exposed truss pipe frame, single-piece slim seat with 785 mm height, fully digital instrument cluster, and dual-channel ABS.

While the company hasn't passed any official information on its India launch, but expect it to step foot in the country in 2021. It will a direct competitor to the Kawasaki Z650 motorcycle and will be priced in the bracket of ₹6.60 lakh to ₹6.80 lakh (ex-showroom).



