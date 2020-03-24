India made Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Japan

Suzuki Motorcycle Corporation has introduced the India made Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles in Japan. The prices have been kept at 481,800 yen ( ₹3.30 lakh) and 448,800 yen ( ₹3.07 lakh) for the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250, respectively.

The bikes remain identical to the models sold in the Indian market. Both share the same 249 cc, single-cylinder engine which comes tagged with Suzuki Oil Cooling System. The engine churns out 25.4 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque, and is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It is compliant to the Japan’s latest domestic emission regulations which dates back to 2016.

(Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS 4 available at benefits up to ₹22,000)

Some key features of the bikes include LED headlight, LED taillight, chrome tip for the muffler, digital instrument cluster, sporty riding ergonomics, split seats, a two-piece pillion grab-rail and overall aggressive styling.

In terms of cycleparts, the Suzuki's 250 Twins are suspended on 41mm front fork and a seven-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a 300 mm disc (front) and 220 mm disc (rear). The brakes comes team-up with a dual-channel ABS as standard.

As for the colour schemes, the Gixxer SF 250 features Matt Platinum Silver Metallic, Matte Black Metallic and MotoGP Edition in Triton Blue Metallic options. Its naked counterpart, the Gixxer 250 is available in two colours – Matte Black Metallic and the dual-tone Matt Platinum Silver Metallic with Matt Black Metallic.

In India, pre-bookings of the BS 6 compliant Gixxer and Gixxer 250 have already commenced. While the latest emission norms will be applicable from April 1st, auto dealerships throughout the country are under immense pressure to sell off the current inventory for the BS 4 vehicles, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has only worsen the concern. As revealed in a previous report, there is close to 8.35 lakh unsold BS 4 units in India (as of March 16th) which need to be cleared off before April 1st.















