In pics: Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched as an off-road oriented version

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally sources power from the same 1,158cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 170 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm.

By: HT Auto Desk

Updated on: