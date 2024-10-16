Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar N125 To Launch On October 17. Check Expected Features, Prices, And More

Bajaj Pulsar N125 to launch on October 17: Expected pricing and key features

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Oct 2024, 17:30 PM
  • The N125 is expected to be the most affordable N series Pulsar upon launch with drum brakes for the base model.
Bajaj is expected to introduce the new Pulsar N125 on Friday October 17, which will be positioned as the entry-level model to the N range.

Bajaj Auto is having quite the year, with popular launches across multiple segments. Earlier this year, the manufacturer launched the world’s first CNG motorcycle, the Freedom 125, which contributed to a growth of 22 per cent in September. In May, Bajaj also launched its most powerful Pulsar ever, the NS400Z, and is currently working on updating the Pulsar N range. Having brought out the updated N160 and N250 motorcycles this year, the range needs an entry point, and the upcoming Pulsar N125 is set to fill those shoes. 

Upon launch, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is going to be pitted against the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125R. With the premiere scheduled for October 17th, here are five key expectations for the Pulsar N125: 

1Bajaj Pulsar N125: Design

The recently updated Pulsar N models – the N160 and the 2024 N250 – share the same design language, and the upcoming Pulsar N125 will likely follow suit. This means that it will come with similar split seats, a shrouded and muscular fuel tank, and LED DRLs with the central projector headlamp. The N125 is further expected to ride on twin-spoke alloy wheels. 

2Bajaj Pulsar N125: Powertrain expectations

For the N125, Bajaj is expected to carry over the same 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Pulsar 125. However, this should receive a sportier tune to live up to the expectations from the N range. On the Pulsar 125, the engine produces 11.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The N125 is further expected to have its motor paired to a constant mesh five-speed gearbox. 

3Bajaj Pulsar N125: Suspension and braking components

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is expected to feature standard telescopic front forks and a rear mono shock. The motorcycle is expected to feature combi-braking, with the higher-end variants getting single-channel ABS. The base model is expected to feature drum brakes at the rear.

4Bajaj Pulsar N125: Expected tech package

For its tech package, the Pulsar N125 is expected to be fitted with an all-digital console that features Bluetooth connectivity. This instrument console should be similar to that found on the recently updated N160, where it displays information such as fuel consumption and gear position. The N160’s digital console further features turn-by-turn navigation, call accept and reject, and ABS mode select, and these functions can be operated through integrated buttons on the handlebars. 

5Bajaj Pulsar N125: Price expectation

Upon release, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is expected to be positioned as the entry-level model to the N range and will be slotted below the N160 and N250. While there are no specific numbers that have been confirmed, the N125 should fall within the price range of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R. The Raider 125 is listed from 84,869 (ex-showroom) for the base drum brake variant to 1.04 lakh for the top-spec SX. The Xtreme 125 R is listed from 95,000 (ex-showroom) to 99,500 (ex-showroom). With the current Pulsar 125 being priced from 92,883 (ex-showroom), it is reasonable for the N125 to be priced up to 1.05 lakh, with a drum brake variant coming in at 85,000. 

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 17:30 PM IST
