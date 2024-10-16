Bajaj Pulsar N125 to launch on October 17: Expected pricing and key features

Bajaj Auto is having quite the year, with popular launches across multiple segments. Earlier this year, the manufacturer launched the world’s first CNG motorcycle, the Freedom 125, which contributed to a growth of 22 per cent in September. In May, Bajaj also launched its most powerful Pulsar ever, the NS400Z, and is currently working on updating the Pulsar N range. Having brought out the updated N160 and N250 motorcycles this year, the range needs an entry point, and the upcoming Pulsar N125 is set to fill those shoes.

Upon launch, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is going to be pitted against the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125R. With the premiere scheduled for October 17th, here are five key expectations for the Pulsar N125: