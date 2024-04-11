2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched. Check what's new

Bajaj has updated its flagship Pulsar for 2024.
Bajaj has added traction control to the Pulsar N250
There are three ABS modes on offer now. There is Rain, Road and On/Off.
The rear tyre is now a 14-section unit.
The Chakan-based manufacturer has also introduced new graphics and colours on the bike - Red and White.
Telescopic forks are replaced by USD forks in the front
There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer that shows all the vital information
There is also Bluetooth connectivity on offer.
There are no mechanical changes to the engine.