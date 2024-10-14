Bajaj Pulsar N125 to launch soon. Here's what to expect

The Indian two wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto is set to launch its new offering in the Pulsar lineup on October 16, 2024. Earlier this year, the company launched the most powerful product under the Pulsar range, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z . The upcoming Pulsar however is expected to be the entry point to the Pulsar N range. It is rumoured that Bajaj will be launching the Pulsar N125 .

The Bajaj Pulsar N series has been quite popular for the company. The upcoming Pulsar N125 will be the most affordable N series Pulsar available till date. In recent time, the 125 cc sports-commuter segment, where the Pulsar N125 will compete directly, has seen some exciting launches including the Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider 125, and the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG. While very limited information about the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is available currently, here’s what can be expected from the bike.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: What to expect?

Bajaj Auto is pitching the upcoming Pulsar model as a "fun, agile, and urban" machine, indicating towards a smaller-capacity offering. Currently, Bajaj Auto sells the Pulsar N160 and N250 in the commuter category and the N125 is expected to follow a similar design language. The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is expected to feature projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lights, twin-spoke alloy wheels and a sculpted fuel tank as seen with other Pulsar N models.

In addition to this, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is also expected to feature an all-digital instrument console with standard Bluetooth connectivity, along with split seats and grab rails. The Pulsar N125 is expected to get powered by the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine from the Pulsar 125. However it is anticipated that the engine in the Pulsar N125 will be tuned for a sportier performance. Just as the Pulsar 125, the Pulsar N125 will also get its engine paired with a five speed manual gearbox. In terms of safety, the Pulsar N125 is expected to feature combi-braking with the higher variants getting single-channel ABS.

