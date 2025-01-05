Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued in India. Here's Why

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued in India, blame it on lacklustre sales

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Jan 2025, 15:56 PM
While the ABS version of the Bajaj Platina 110 was discontinued, the drum brake version is still on sale.

Bajaj Auto discontinued the Pulsar F250 seven months after updating the motorcycle. Besides that, Bajaj Auto has discontinued the Platina 110 ABS as well in India. The ABS version of the Bajaj Platina 110 commuter motorcycle was discontinued due to lacklustre sales in the last couple of years. The homegrown motorcycle giant has been removed from the official website. However, the Bajaj Platina 110 drum variant will continue to be sold across the country.

The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS was the only motorcycle in the sub-125 cc motorcycle category with single-channel ABS in the Indian two-wheeler market. This was also the most expensive version of the Bajaj Platina. Despite being equipped with an essential safety feature like ABS, the Platina didn't see satisfactory demand, which resulted in way too low sales numbers for the model.

Powering the Bajaj Platina 110 motorcycle is a 115 cc single-cylinder engine, paired with a five-speed transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 8.44 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm.

Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued

Bajaj Auto discontinued the Pulsar F250 motorcycle just a few days back. The Pulsar F250 was updated in May last year. The updated iteration of the Bajaj Pulsar F250 was launched at 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle received new body graphics and an updated digital console with Bluetooth connectivity. It had three ABS modes - Road, Rain, and Off-Road.

While the Bajaj Pulsar F250 has been discontinued in India, the bike will likely be exported to other markets based on demand. However, the Pulsar F250 could make a comeback should the tides change and there is a demand for semi-faired motorcycles in the future.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar F250 was the familiar 249.07 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor tuned for 24 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor was paired with a five-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 05 Jan 2025, 15:56 PM IST
