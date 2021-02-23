Bajaj Auto launches new 2021 Pulsar 180 at 1.07 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar 180 in the Indian market at ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated bike from the company's most popular entry-sport bike brand, comes in a naked form with stylish glossy graphics and a muscular look.

The new Pulsar 180 sports bold decals and twin pilot lamps with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) system. It also features sporty split seats, black alloy wheels and an 'infinity' LED tail lamp.

The motorcycle is powered by a 178.6cc, four-stroke SOHC 2-Valve Air-Cooled BS 6 DTS-i Fi engine that delivers an output of 12.52 kW power at 8500 rpm and peak torque of 14.52 Nm at 6500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed transmission gear box along with telescopic anti friction bush in the front suspension. It also features a five-way Adjustable Nitrox Shock Absorber in the rear suspension.

With the updated Pulsar 180, the company seeks to cater to the new-age sports bike customers with preferences for latest style and performance. It also stated that currently, at least 20% of the sports biking segment in India is accounted for by the 180-200cc motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto had also recently announced that it two-wheeler sales grew by 16% in January. The company sold 3,84,936units last month as compared to 3,32,342 units in the corresponding month a year ago. Similarly, the company's export figures also witnessed a direct growth of 30% with a sale of 2,27,532 units last month as compared to 1,74,546 units exported in the year-ago period.

The new Pulsar 180 BS 6 will rival the likes of Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 180 and Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6.