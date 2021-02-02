Bajaj Auto has announced that it has sold 3,84,936 two-wheelers in the month of January 2021. In the corresponding month a year before, the company sold 3,32,342 units of two-wheelers. This is a direct growth of 16% in terms of overall two-wheeler sales.

The export figures witnessed a direct growth of 30% at 2,27,532 units last month as against 1,74,546 units exported in the corresponding month of 2020. The Pune-based two-wheeler maker announced that these are the 'highest ever sales' in terms of the export market. The overall domestic sales averaged nearly the same at 1,57,404 units last month, as against 1,57,796 units sold in the same month of 2020.

The commercial vehicles sales for the period of January 2021 saw a dip of 35% at 40,263 against 62,131 units sold in January 2020. The figures include both domestic as well as export figures. In terms of both two-wheelers plus commercial vehicles sales, Bajaj Auto recorded a growth of 8% at cumulative 4,25,199 unit sales last month, as against the sales of 3,94,473 in January 2020.

Bajaj Auto has recently announced that it has also stood out as the top two-wheeler exporter during April-December 2020. It has shipped a total of 12,36,617 units to the overseas market in that period. With this, Bajaj has recorded a 12.8% YoY decline in exports, as compared to 14,18,764 units registered in the corresponding period of 2019. It has grabbed 56.93% market share in the April-December 2020. (Read more details here)