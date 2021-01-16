Bajaj Auto's Avenger cruiser range becomes costlier in India

Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike on its popular Avenger series of cruiser bikes in the Indian market. The new price hike ranges from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000. Now the bigger Avenger 220 Cruise motorcycle is available for ₹1,24,635 as against its previous price of ₹1,22,630, while the smaller Avenger 160 Street is now listed at ₹1,02,592 as against ₹1,01,094.

Save for the price correction, no other changes have been introduced on the motorcycles. The Avenger 220 Cruise continues to source power from a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This unit is known to produce 18.76bhp of maximum power and 17.55Nm of peak torque. The transmission option remains the same 5-speed unit.

Powering the smaller Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is a 160cc, air-cooled motor that produces 14.79bhp and 13.7Nm. This also uses the same 5-speed transmission unit.

The Pune-based automaker has also raised the pricing of its other bikes in the lineup including the Platina 100, Platina 110H, CT100, and the CT110. Also, the Dominar series has become slightly costlier. (More information here)

The firm recently announced an 11% increase in total sales at 3,72,532 units in December 2020 as against 3,36,055 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. It announced that the total motorcycle sales stood at 3,38,584 units in the ending month of 2020 as against 284,802 units in December 2019. (More details here)

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi