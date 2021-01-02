Bajaj Auto on Friday announced that it has become the first two-wheeler brand in the world to cross a market capitalisation of ₹1-lakh crore (converts to about USD 13.6 billion). In a recent press note it said that this market valuation is significantly higher in comparison to all the domestic two-wheeler brands. It added that as per analysts, the market capitalisation of over ₹1-lakh crore has never been achieved by any international two-wheeler company till date. On Friday, Bajaj Auto’s market shares closed at ₹3,479 on NSE contributing to a market capitalization of ₹1,00,670.76 crore.

The Pune-based two-wheeler maker added that it has achieved the latest milestone as it celebrates the 75th year of its operations. Commenting on the milestone, Mr Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto said," The company’s sharp focus on the motorcycles category and its unwavering commitment to strategies of differentiation as well as the practice of TPM combined with global ambitions have today made Bajaj the most valuable two-wheeler company across the globe. This inspires us even more to serve and delight customers all over the World".

The collaboration with Bajaj Auto has also helped KTM to become the largest manufacturer of premium sports motorcycles. Bajaj also manufactures several models from KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles in its Chakan plant. In addition to that, Bajaj Auto has also announced its strategic alliance with Triumph UK to produce a new and affordable range of Triumph motorcycles in India.

Bajaj Auto stands as the world's third-largest two-wheeler maker and the largest three-wheeler maker. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj (Aurangabad) and Pantnagar (Uttrakhand). Recently, it has also signed MOU with the government of Maharashtra to come up with a new plant in Chakan at an investment of ₹650 crore. The new plant will be used for the manufacturing of premium two-wheelers and electric vehicles.