Ampere discontinues Magnus 60 electric scooter

Ampere Electric Vehicles has pulled the plugs on the Magnus 60 e-scooter after recently launching the Magnus Pro, which is an updated iteration of the Magnus 60 electric scooter.

Unlike the latest Magnus Pro which sports lithium-ion battery pack, the Magnus 60 used an out-dated lead-acid battery technology. It was also one of the slowest scooters in the line-up as it came with a top-speed of just 25 kmph.

As per official claims, it had a full-range of 45-50 km and took about 8-10 to reach full charge. On the other hand, the latest Magnus Pro scooter delivers a full charge range of 75-80 km and takes comparatively lesser time of 5-6 hours to attain 100% charge.

The Magnus Pro is a fairly modern scooter in comparison to the model it has now replaced. It comes with a number new features such as anti-theft alarm, digital LCD cluster, mobile charging point, bright LED lights, and LED DRLs. Moreover, it also gets telescopic suspension, 450 mm leg space and large storage boot space and is offered in four colour schemes including Bluish Peal white, Metallic red, Graphite Black, Golden Yellow.

The Magnus 60 was ₹30,000 cheaper than the Magnus Pro, and previously retailed at ₹44,699. Currently, the company's entire product portfolio includes five scooter - the Magnus Pro, Reo, Reo Elite, Zeal and the V48.

Ampere has also very recently announced that it has reported a surge in sales post the lockdown period. The company has issued a statement saying it has registered a 60% increase in retail sales post Unlock 1. (More details here)



