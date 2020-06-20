Unlock 1: Ampere Electric Vehicles reports 60% boost in sales since June 1

Ampere Electric Vehicles, a fully owned e-mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has reported a surge in sales since the lockdown due to coronavirus was relaxed by the Centre from June 1. The company has issued a statement saying it has registered a 60 per cent increase in retail sales post Unlock 1.

During this period, the e-mobility company has also opened 10 new dealerships across the country. Ampere claims that most of its customers have expressed the need to shift to affordable and sustainable mode of personal transport like e-scooters.

"Ampere Electric Vehicles has seen an upsurge of 60 per cent in retail sales in over 150 cities and towns across the country after Unlock 1.0 (June 1, 2020).

"The company also opened 10 new dealerships during this period and is witnessing a surge in new dealership enquiries with the number of applicants crossing 900," the company said in a release.

Earlier this week, Ampere Electric Vehicles launched its e-two-wheeler Magnus Pro as part of its production expansion plans. With the launch of the Magnus Pro, Ampere now has a total of six electric scooters in its line-up. The Magnus Pro is a more advanced iteration of the Magnus 60, the latter is priced at ₹44,699 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The company has also offered several schemes for its customers with enhanced features. "As one of the significant players in the electric two-wheeler space, we are working diligently and taking every step possible to accelerate the growth of EVs (electric vehicles) in India. Ampere Zeal and Reo have become one of the top selling models in the respective price segments," said P Sanjeev, chief operating officer, Ampere Electric Vehicles.

The company also said it aims to fulfil the government's vision for to go all electric by 2030. There are around 60,000 Ampere e-scooters across over 200 cities and towns in the country, it said adding that the company is extending its 12th anniversary offer on Ampere Zeal (high speed), Reo and Magnus (slow speed) until June 30.