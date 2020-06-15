Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter launched at 73,990

Ampere Vehicles, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, on Monday launched a new electric scooter named Magnus Pro at ₹73,990 (ex-showroom). The bookings of the scooter has commenced online at the company's official website.

The Magnus Pro is a more advanced iteration of the Magnus 60, the latter is priced at ₹44,699 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The Magnus Pro comes with features such as anti-theft alarm, digital LCD cluster, mobile charging point, bright LED lights, LED DRLs, telescopic suspension, 450 mm leg space and large storage boot space. The scooter is available in four colour schemes including Bluish Peal white, Metallic red, Graphite Black, Golden Yellow.

The Magnus Pro features a lithium-ion unit, unlike the Magnus 60 which gets a lead-acid battery. As per the company, the scooter has a full range of 75 to 80 km. When compared to the smaller Magnus 60, it is almost 25 to 30 km more. It uses a 1.2 kW motor and has a claimed top speed of 30 kmph.

It is currently only available in Bengaluru but will soon be available across various other Ampere dealerships in India.

With the launch of the Magnus Pro, Ampere now has a total of six scooters in its line-up. Its other scooter options include Zeal, Magnus, V48, Reo and Reo Elite.

Commenting on the launch, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Electric said, “The all new Magnus Pro electric scooter is designed and tested under varied conditions to deliver superior ride and comfortable experience with a host of useful features. Magnus Pro will be an exciting new option in the high speed e-scooter segment with host of comfort, safety, convenience & stylish features."

Ampere has over 60,000 customer base in India and operates 400+ retail touch points across the country as of today. It has been manufacturing electric scooters for over a decade now. The company recently celebrated its 12th-anniversary in May and announced new offers and benefits on purchase of new scooters.