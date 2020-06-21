SEAT MO eScooter 125 and eKickScooter 65 break cover

The Spanish automaker SEAT, has recently introduced a new MO eScooter 125. For the ones unaware of the previous developments, SEAT is a Volkswagen Group entity which announced its entry into the electric two-wheeler segment in late-2019. It is headquartered in Barcelona.

The company revealed eScooter concept at the Barcelona Smart City Expo World Congress.

(Also Read: Ather introduces Dark Theme for 450 electric scooters)

SEAT's first electric scooter, the SEAT MO eScooter 125 has been designed to make urban mobility easier and more convenient. The scooter comes kitted with a 9 kW electric motor which has been integrated into the rear wheel. The motor sources power from a 5.6 kWh Lithium-ion (swappable) battery which has been placed very smartly between the footboard and rear-wheel. This design architecture creates space under the seat which is big enough to accommodate two small sized helmets.

The eScooter 125 has been rated to do naught to 50 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 95 kmph. The full charge range of the scooter stands at 125 km.

The SEAT MO eScooter 125 features a fully-digital instrument cluster which displays all the information in an uncluttered and neat format. The scooter also gets large under-seat storage with two USB ports. The MO eScooter 125 can be driven in 3 riding modes - City, Sport, and Eco. Moreover, there is also a Reverse Mode mode for more convenience.

(Also Read: This ET looking scooter flew off the shelves even before launch. Here's why)

Apart from this, the company has also revealed MO eKickScooter 65 which has been designed as a shareable last-mile connectivity option. It has been given a 350 W electric motor which sources power from a 551 Wh battery pack. This scooter has a top-speed of just 20 kmph and does about 65 km on a single charge.



