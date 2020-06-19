India electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy has released its seventh update for Ather 450 electric scooters. The Over The Air (OTA) update brings a Dark theme to the Ather 450 dashboard for an enhanced night riding experience and improving visibility. It also adds other enhancements like a more responsive keyboard, and the ability to save previous riding modes.

The new ‘Dark Theme’ available on the touch screen dashboard has been a highly requested feature on Ather’s Forum. Owners can now manually choose between Light and Dark themes in the ‘Settings’ menu, or choose the Auto feature which switches on the Dark theme between 6 PM and 6 AM and switches to the Light theme the rest of the day. The new theme significantly reduces the amount of light on the screen and eases strain on the eyes for a more comfortable, distraction-free ride at night.

Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO of Ather Energy, said, “We are happy to take yet another step to enhance the Ather 450’s rider experience. We designed the Ather products to improve with time rather than lose value once purchased and the owners have played a big role in prioritizing features and updates so we can continuously make improvements. The growing Ather community challenges us time and again and I am glad that we are able to continuously enhance their ownership experience. We are excited about bringing this new generation of scooters to more people in the country."

Ather Energy issued a statement saying that it has been learning from consumer behaviour and patterns to remotely add improvements to the scooters on the road. Along with the Dark theme, Ather is pushing out features like ‘Save previous riding mode’, which automatically selects the last used riding mode on the dashboard so the owner won’t have to switch unless the customer wants to.

Ather has made some other fixes and enhancements to their UI, offering customers a more seamless experience, like updating the on-screen keyboard to make it more responsive.