Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Ktm 390 Adventure: Here Is What The Adv Is All About

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Here is what the ADV is all about

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2025, 19:25 PM
Follow us on:
  • The KTM 390 Adventure gets off-roading capabilities while also doubling down as a good tourer with its 399cc engine and other convenient technology.
The new 399 cc engine makes the new ADV more tractable when compared to its predecessor. (Dattaraj Bodke)

KTM India recently launched its new and affordable ADV series in the Indian market, the 390 Adventure. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was showcased to the public internationally at EICMA 2024 and then made its debut on Indian soil at the India Bike Week 2024. The bikemaker has designed for the 390 Adventure with an intent of off-roading as well as long-distance touring. Here's what makes the two-wheeler special:

1Engine 

At the core of the new KTM 390 Adventure lies an upgraded 399cc LC4C engine, delivering a robust 46.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. This improved power-to-weight ratio guarantees smooth acceleration and the ability to conquer steep inclines with ease. The bike is equipped with a Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system that enhances fuel efficiency and throttle responsiveness, making it a dependable partner for highway travels and off-road adventures.

2Chassis

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure features a split-trellis frame that improves weight distribution and stability. This chassis, paired with a bolt-on sub-frame, enhances handling on various terrains. The ergonomics are also enhanced, providing riders with better comfort during extended trips. With a ground clearance of 227 mm and a balanced design, this bike is ready for any adventure.

3Spoked wheels

For the first time in the sub-500cc adventure segment, the KTM 390 Adventure boasts a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheel. This upgrade greatly enhances off-road capabilities, providing improved traction and control on challenging trails. The spoke wheels add durability, enabling riders to navigate rocky and uneven terrain with confidence and safety.

4Suspension

Fitted with open-cartridge forks offering 200 mm travel in the front and a mono-shock with 205 mm travel at the rear, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure allows complete adjustability for compression, rebound damping, and preload. This capability lets riders fine-tune their suspension for various riding scenarios, from smooth highways to rugged trails, ensuring optimal comfort and control.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
KTM 390 Adventure
Engine Icon398.63 cc MaxSpeed Icon180 kmph
₹ 3.68 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Adventure S
₹ 3.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
KTM 390 Adventure X
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon32.7 kmpl
₹ 2.91 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
KTM RC 390
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon25.89 kmpl
₹ 3.21 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
KTM 390 Duke
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon28.40 kmpl
₹ 2.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
KTM RC 390 2025
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5Technology

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is loaded with modern electronics, making it one of the most advanced bikes in its class. Noteworthy features include a segment-first cruise control for easy long-distance rides. The bike also incorporates switchable Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and cornering MTC for better stability. Riders can choose from three ride modes: Street, Rain, and Off-Road, tailored to their preferences. A 5-inch TFT display provides essential information and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Quickshifter+ and slipper clutch enable seamless, clutchless up and downshifting. Additional safety technologies include cornering ABS and off-road ABS for superior braking control.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2025, 19:25 PM IST
TAGS: ktm 390 adventure ktm 390 adventure
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS