Tesla Model Y secures 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

In its most recent safety assessment, the Tesla Model Y has earned a five-star rating from Euro NCAP. This achievement is particularly notable as Tesla has recently entered the Indian premium EV segment, where safety credentials are a key buying point, among other factors. In India, the Tesla Model Y is priced at ₹59.9 lakh for the Standard RWD version and ₹67.9 lakh for the Long Range version.

Although Euro NCAP tested a left-hand-drive, dual-motor AWD configuration, the agency clarified that the result also extends to the right-hand-drive Model Y Long Range RWD, the version earmarked for India. The Performance AWD model also falls within the same rating bracket.

What helped the Model Y secure a full score

Tesla equipped the Model Y with a wide array of safety hardware and software. The evaluation highlighted the presence of 10 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, seat-belt reminders with pretensioners, autonomous emergency braking, and a driver-attentiveness monitor. The car’s structure also plays a key role, with Euro NCAP commenting on its ability to maintain structural stability during major impact tests.

Notable assessment highlights:

Strong performance in the frontal offset test, supported by a stable cabin and favourable injury readings.

High scores in full-width frontal impact, where both front and rear occupants showed minimal risk of serious injury.

Maximum points in the side barrier test, with excellent shielding of vital areas.

In side pole impacts, protection remained robust, barring a slightly weaker chest performance.

Rear-impact evaluations confirmed solid whiplash protection for all seating positions.

The cabin of the vehicle remained safe after the crash.

Child Safety

Euro NCAP awarded the Model Y an impressive 93 per cent for child occupant protection. Dummies representing 6-year-old and 10-year-old passengers recorded “Good" protection in both frontal and lateral scenarios, resulting in a perfect score for crash performance. Tesla’s ability to disable the front passenger airbag for a rear-facing child seat and its built-in child presence detection system further strengthened its rating.

Road User Safety and Assistance Tech

In tests involving pedestrians and cyclists, the Model Y demonstrated generally strong results, with good clearance and cushioning around most head-impact zones. Some rigid points near the windscreen frame reduced the score, but overall performance remained strong.

The car’s driver-assistance systems performed confidently, with the autonomous emergency braking system scoring well in all vehicle and non-vehicle collision simulations. Lane-keeping intervention, speed-limit detection, and universal seat-belt reminders contributed to its standout 92% rating for safety assist.

First Published Date: