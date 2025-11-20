Tesla Model Y secures 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

Copyright © HT Media Limited
In its most recent safety assessment, the Tesla Model Y has earned a five-star rating from Euro NCAP. This achievement is particularly notable as Tesla has recently entered the Indian premium EV segment, where safety credentials are a key buying point, among other factors. In India, the Tesla Model Y is priced at ₹59.9 lakh for the Standard RWD version and ₹67.9 lakh for the Long Range version.
Although Euro NCAP tested a left-hand-drive, dual-motor AWD configuration, the agency clarified that the result also extends to the right-hand-drive Model Y Long Range RWD, the version earmarked for India. The Performance AWD model also falls within the same rating bracket.
Tesla equipped the Model Y with a wide array of safety hardware and software. The evaluation highlighted the presence of 10 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, seat-belt reminders with pretensioners, autonomous emergency braking, and a driver-attentiveness monitor. The car’s structure also plays a key role, with Euro NCAP commenting on its ability to maintain structural stability during major impact tests.
Euro NCAP awarded the Model Y an impressive 93 per cent for child occupant protection. Dummies representing 6-year-old and 10-year-old passengers recorded “Good" protection in both frontal and lateral scenarios, resulting in a perfect score for crash performance. Tesla’s ability to disable the front passenger airbag for a rear-facing child seat and its built-in child presence detection system further strengthened its rating.
In tests involving pedestrians and cyclists, the Model Y demonstrated generally strong results, with good clearance and cushioning around most head-impact zones. Some rigid points near the windscreen frame reduced the score, but overall performance remained strong.
The car’s driver-assistance systems performed confidently, with the autonomous emergency braking system scoring well in all vehicle and non-vehicle collision simulations. Lane-keeping intervention, speed-limit detection, and universal seat-belt reminders contributed to its standout 92% rating for safety assist.