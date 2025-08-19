Tesla Model Y in India: 5 drawbacks that buyers should be aware of
The Model Y is offered across two variants, the standard RWD which is priced at ₹59.9 lakh and the long range RWD variant priced at ₹67.9 lakh, ex-showroom.
The launch of the Tesla Model Y in July 2025 marked the official entry of the American electric vehicle maker in India. The Model Y is offered across two variants, the standard RWD which is priced at ₹59.9 lakh and the long range RWD variant priced at ₹67.9 lakh, ex-showroom. While the carmaker has set up two experience centres as of now, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi, the deliveries of the EV will commence from September onwards PAN India.
Also Read : Tesla Model Y India First Drive Review: Ready for the ‘desi’ hustle
Tesla has always been associated as a status symbol, at least in India. For years many have been waiting for the carmaker to enter India. And now that Tesla is finally here in India with the best selling car in the world during 2023-2024 (Model Y), enthusiasts and fans can finally get a hands-on experience of the vehicle. But like every other product, the Tesla Model Y brings its trade-offs. The following are five downsides that savvy buyers should note, not necessarily deal-breakers, but worth factoring into the ownership equation.
Suspension that prioritises taut over cushioned
Tesla has not changed the suspension setup of the Model Y for the Indian market. The Tesla Model Y’s ride can feel noticeably firm, especially when compared to traditional SUVs. The car feels jolty when compared to other luxury vehicles in the price segment, especially in the rear seat. A stiffer suspension does sharpen handling, but in India’s uneven urban and rural landscapes, it can come across as edgy rather than smooth.
No shade for the panoramic glass
The Model Y’s roof—a sweeping glass canopy—adds visual flair and cabin light. Yet, unlike many rivals, it lacks a mechanical shade or even manual shade to dial down heat and glare. Although the glass is UV-protective, in India’s harsh sun, passengers may still long for that disappearing shade, especially during mid-day drives or in hotter climates. This may also lead to an increase in temperature in the cabin.
Rear seats offer heating, not ventilation
Ventilated seats have become almost standard even in compact SUVs—but Tesla offers only heating for the rear passengers. In India, where front-seat ventilation is expected, rear-seat occupants might feel overlooked, especially during long, warm drives.
Minimalist cabin means fewer physical buttons
The Model Y’s interior embodies a stark minimalism—most functions are controlled via the central touchscreen. While it reinforces Tesla’s tech-forward image, it also means scouring menus for common controls like folding mirrors or even switching on the headlights. Drivers accustomed to tactile buttons may find it unintuitive, less convenient for split-second adjustments.
Also check these Cars
Not deal-breakers, just trade-offs Tesla bets you’ll accept
While these quirks are real, they don’t overshadow what makes the Model Y compelling—its class-leading electric range (up to 622 km WLTP on the Long-Range version), brisk acceleration, advanced assistance tech, and unrivalled software ecosystem. For many buyers, these strengths will easily outweigh ride stiffness or minimal buttons.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week