Tesla Model Y in India: 5 drawbacks that buyers should be aware of

The launch of the Tesla Model Y in July 2025 marked the official entry of the American electric vehicle maker in India. The Model Y is offered across two variants, the standard RWD which is priced at ₹59.9 lakh and the long range RWD variant priced at ₹67.9 lakh, ex-showroom. While the carmaker has set up two experience centres as of now, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi, the deliveries of the EV will commence from September onwards PAN India.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y India First Drive Review: Ready for the ‘desi’ hustle

Tesla has always been associated as a status symbol, at least in India. For years many have been waiting for the carmaker to enter India. And now that Tesla is finally here in India with the best selling car in the world during 2023-2024 (Model Y), enthusiasts and fans can finally get a hands-on experience of the vehicle. But like every other product, the Tesla Model Y brings its trade-offs. The following are five downsides that savvy buyers should note, not necessarily deal-breakers, but worth factoring into the ownership equation.