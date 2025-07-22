Kia Carens Clavis EV First Drive: Does the style match the substance?

Kia India’s latest strike in the EV game—the Carens Clavis EV —is making bold but 'practical' claims. It arrives as one of the most intriguing and unconventional packages (7-seater EV) to hit the Indian market in recent times. On paper, there is a lot of promise: a tech-laden cabin, the space and sensibility of a family mover, and the punchy performance of a modern electric car. But does it really have it all? The real question is—how much of this translates into the actual driving experience or in-cabin feel? Is this the EV your family has been waiting for? Or is it just another case of spec-sheet sparkle falling flat on the tarmac? Too many questions to answer, but ill do my best to answer it out.

I took the Carens Clavis EV out for its first drive to find out if this package actually makes sense.

While I understand the lineage and intent behind the Carens Clavis EV nameplate, I can’t help but feel it could’ve simply been called the Clavis EV. Not every customer needs to be reminded where it comes from—sometimes, less really is more. But hey, what's in a name? Let’s move on.

Kia Clavis EV: Exteriors

On the outside, the Clavis EV strikes all the right chords. The proportions feel just right, the stance is confident, and this ‘Ivory Silver Matte’ flagship shade you see above? I’m completely sold.

You don’t need to be a design critic to appreciate how cohesively the styling elements come together. Much of it is smartly carried over from the ICE version of the Carens Clavis, and that continuity actually works in its favour.

I haven’t experienced the Carens Clavis (ICE) in the flesh before, which actually gave me a fresh, unbiased perspective on the design of the EV version.

While both models are largely similar, Kia has made a conscious effort to introduce subtle yet meaningful visual differences that set the Clavis EV apart.

Take the stylish new alloys, for instance. There’s also a charging flap neatly integrated into the snout, active aero flaps in the lower bumper, and a few more thoughtful touches that elevate the EV's identity.

All in all, the Clavis EV comes across as a neat, modern, and unmistakably upmarket Kia.

Kia Clavis EV: Interiors

Step inside, and the upmarket appeal of the Clavis EV continues effortlessly. The Navy Blue and Beige interior theme on the higher-end trim feels distinctly premium, thanks to the tasteful contrast, visually rich layout, and leatherette seats that add a layer of sophistication.

The flat-bottomed (D-cut) steering wheel feels great to the touch and is packed with functional buttons—giving you easy access to almost everything without taking your hands off the wheel. Behind it, you'll find paddle shifters that let you control four levels of regenerative braking—a neat and practical addition for EV driving.

Nestled behind the wheel is a fully digital instrument cluster that feels thoroughly modern. It’s crisp, intuitive, and packed with useful data. What’s more, it adapts its look and layout based on the selected driving mode. My personal favourite? Sport mode—which transforms the screen into an aggressive red theme. It’s dramatic, and yes, very satisfying to look at.

Complementing the driver’s display is also a 12.15-inch infotainment screen, and both are seamlessly integrated into a single, sleek panel.

The screen offers excellent visibility and is intuitive to use, and is smooth and effortless. Just below it sits a neatly laid-out touchpad with digital buttons, adding to the cabin’s modern, clutter-free aesthetic. Kia has also ensured that practicality isn’t compromised—with ample, cleverly designed storage spaces to hold your everyday essentials with ease.

While the driver’s seat may feel like the throne, it’s actually the second row where true comfort resides. There’s ample room to stretch out and relax, with generous headroom and knee room—especially suited for the average Indian build.

Second-row passengers are well cared for, with dedicated AC vents, reading lights, sunshades, and a thoughtful 'boss' lever (not sure what Kia is calling it) on the front passenger seat, allowing the rear occupant to free up space with a simple pull.

That said, I do feel a requirement of luxury—like an electrically adjustable boss seat instead of a manual one, and the same goes for the driver's seat height adjustment. I feel it makes the package more convincing, especially someone who is opting for a comfort-oriented electric model.

For a car that’s fully electric, fully electric seats would’ve been the cherry on top.

The second-row features a one-touch tumble-down mechanism, making access to the third row smooth and hassle-free. No surprises here—I couldn’t squeeze into those rear-most seats myself. But for kids or teenagers, they should feel perfectly comfortable, especially with the generous glass area, dedicated AC vents, USB-C charging ports, and convenient spaces to store a phone or a water bottle.

As for the boot, the 216-litre capacity might seem modest at first glance. However, folding down the third row (which is thankfully quick and effortless) opens up a surprisingly generous cargo area

Kia Clavis EV: How is it to drive?

Offered with two battery pack options—42kWh and 51.4kWh—the Kia Clavis EV brings versatility to the table. I had the chance to sample the larger 51.4kWh version, which channels 169bhp and 255Nm to the front wheels via a single electric motor. On paper, it promises a commendable 490km of range, certified by ARAI. But as always, the real question is—how close does it get in actual driving conditions? Ill tell you that answer in a later stage when we do a proper range test.

Step inside, and you’ll notice the gear selector is now neatly placed behind the steering wheel. It took me sometime to get used to the gear selector given it needs to be rotated up and down for Drive, and Reverse modes but it is fairly easy to use when you get used to the operation. Also, just towards the lower end of the gear selector sits a unique touch—the ‘EV’ button at the end of the stalk. It doubles as a start/stop switch and instantly sets the tone for what’s to come.

Put your foot on the accelerator pedal and the Clavis EV glides off the line with grace. A gentle tap on the throttle is enough to get it going at a brisk pace, making urban driving feel almost effortless. Press harder, and the full torque curve comes alive, launching the car into triple-digit territory quicker than you might expect.

Switch over to Eco mode, and the response dials down to a more measured, efficiency-focused tone—still smooth, just not as eager. City mode brings balance, while Sport mode unlocks the car’s full personality, reminding you this car has real intent when provoked.

On the ride quality and suspension front, the Clavis EV feels impressive and sorted. I honestly didn't expect it be this absorbent and steady on broken patches, while maintain composure on turns. No, I am not calling it an outright sports car, but it's not bad around corners as well.

Potholes, speed breakers, and oversized undulations—none of it fazed the Clavis EV, which held its composure and ironed out most road imperfections with ease. And this is impressive, especially considering the other Kia(s) I've experienced in the past. The overall ride remains plush and composed, keeping occupants at ease. However, body roll is present—not just during quick directional changes but at higher speeds too.

Kia Clavis EV: The final word

The Kia Clavis EV checks all the right boxes on paper and delivers impressively when put to the test in real-world conditions. Sure, it might skip a few minor features here and there, but none of them feel like a deal-breaker.

Where it truly shines is in its performance and the clarity of its purpose. In terms of positioning, Kia has nailed it—the Clavis EV feels tailor-made for the average Indian family looking for space, practicality, modern features, and the low running costs that come with EV ownership.

Now, the bigger question is: how many buyers will actually embrace it? That answer ties into the larger narrative around EV adoption in India.

But from where I stand, the Clavis EV gets a definite thumbs-up.

