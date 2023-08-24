In pics: TVS X performance electric scooter launched with 140-km range
TVS X maxi-styled performance electric scooter gets a host of segment-first features. It gets an under-seat storage capacity of 19 litres.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM 1/7 TVS Motor Company has taken the covers off the much-awaited X performance electric scooter at an event in Dubai. It has been priced at ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and there will be a first-edition package available for an additional ₹18,000 for the first 2,000 owners. 2/7 TVS X has become the company’s second electric offering after the iQube and emerges as a more premium model. In terms of design, it borrows heavily from the 2018 Creon concept and stays true to the same. It is based on the newly developed Xleton platform, which is said to be 2.5 times stiffer than the conventional scooters. 3/7 TVS will open the bookings for the X electric scooter from August 24 midnight while deliveries will commence from November onwards. The scooter goes big on technology with many segment-first features. 4/7 The TVS X comes with a 4.44 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 140-km on a single charge. The performance electric scooter gets a mid-drive 11 kW (14.7 bhp) motor with a nominal output of 7 kW (9.3 bhp). The model will be able to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph will come up in 4.5 seconds. The top speed is rated at 105 kmph. 5/7 The TVS X e-scooter has been designed for a low centre of gravity. The model comes with wide split seats for the rider and pillion to maximise comfort. The e-scooter will come with three riding modes - Xtealth, Xtride and Xonic. It will also come with selectable regenerative braking. 6/7 TVS X gets an aluminium alloy frame underneath with telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance will come from a 220 mm single front disc and a 195 mm rear disc set-up with single-channel ABS. The e-scooter gets 12-inch alloy wheels with a 100/80 section front tyre and a 110/80 section rear tyre. The ground clearance stands at 175 mm. 7/7 The model comes with a 10.25-inch HD tilt screen setup that is capable of operating multiple apps such as navigation, games, music and more. It gets the new generation SmartXonnect platform called NavPro, which has been developed in-house. The under-seat storage is a decent 19 litres.
24 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST