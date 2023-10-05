This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HomeAutoPhotos Maruti Suzuki Evx To Get Futuristic Cabin. Check Interior Images Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut
Maruti Suzuki eVX interiors revealed. Check what features it offers
Maruti Suzuki had unveiled the eVX Concept electric vehicle for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023 held at Greater Noida. The production version of this EV will be launched in India within the next two years.
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 05 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM