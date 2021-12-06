Home
> In Pics: Yamaha Aerox 155 road test review: Best moto-scooter in India
. Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 01:56 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new Yamaha Aerox 155 is one of the sportiest scooters present in the Indian market. Aerox 155 uses the same engine and technology as the Yamaha YZF-R15 sports bike.
1/7Launching the Aerox 155 has been one of the boldest moves from the Japanese company, and I can only wonder how tricky this decision was to make internally.
2/7The wheels on the Aerox come shod on with a wide 110 mm front tyre, backed up with 140 mm rubber at the back. Even with a front as wide as 110 mm, its nose feels light and agile, and that's majorly because of the choice of the right rim size.
3/7If you are experienced enough, even scraping your knee down around a corner on the Yamaha Aerox 155 won't be a surprise, because the scooter rides like a charm around the corners.
4/72022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter feels surprisingly stable on the highways speeds because of its long wheelbase, fat tyres and large wheels.
5/7While the rider seat on the Aerox appears to be wide and well-padded, there simply isn't enough space for the rider of medium size due to its stepped geometry.
6/7The Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a radiator panel placed on the right side which looks unconventional and cool.
7/7Yamaha Aerox 155 is basically a scooter that uses the tried and tested technology from YZF-R15. It gets the same 155 cc liquid-cooled engine as the sports bike, along with a CVT gearbox.