Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition introduced

Published Oct 09, 2023

The limited-run model is priced at 1,48,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Along with MotoGP livery, the device is now equipped with Class D Headlight 

There is also traction control which cuts off power when it detects the rear wheel slipping

 Powering the Aerox 155 is a 155 cc Blue Core liquid-cooled engine

The engine produces 14.79 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm

 The engine can run on E20 fuel and the scooter has an on-board diagnostics system

The standard version of the Aerox 155 is priced at 1,44,800 (ex-showroom)

Apart from the MotoGP livery, the scooter comes in four colours - Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Silver

Earlier, the OEM introduced the MotoGP Editions of the YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0 and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid
