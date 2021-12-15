Home
In pics: What Toyota and Lexus are readying for their EV offensive?
8 Photos
. Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 03:26 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Toyota and Lexus plan to bring a wide range of electric vehicles across different segments over the next decade.
1/8Toyota plans to launch 16 electric vehicles, while Lexus aims to roll out EVs in all segments from 2030.
2/8One of the models showcased by Toyota, was the Sports EV concept, which previews a sleek electric supercar.
3/8Toyota and its luxury car wing Lexus have a rich legacy of rolling out sportscars. Lexus showcased Electrified Sports concept that looks like the spiritual successor of Lexus LFA.
4/8Compact SUVs are high in demand around the world and an electric powered compact version of Land Cruiser is something Toyota is thinking about.
5/8An all-electric Toyota Tahoma pickup truck was previewed by the Japanese auto major through the Pickup EV concept.
6/8Lexus is mulling a range of electric cars across different body styles. One of them is the Electrified Sedan concept that resembles similar design philosophy as Lexus Electrified Sport concept.
7/8A large luxury SUV from Lexus with pure electric powertrain is something, the Japanese luxury carmaker is thinking. This is why the automaker showcased Electrified SUV concept.
8/8Small cars in Japan are very popular as Kei cars. Toyota is mulling a wide range of small urban cars that would be suitable for personal and shared mobility as well. Toyota Micro Box and Mid Box concepts preview two such vehicles.