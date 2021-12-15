Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: What Toyota and Lexus are readying for their EV offensive?

In pics: What Toyota and Lexus are readying for their EV offensive?

8 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 03:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Toyota and Lexus plan to bring a wide range of electric vehicles across different segments over the next decade.

1/8Toyota plans to launch 16 electric vehicles, while Lexus aims to roll out EVs in all segments from 2030.
2/8One of the models showcased by Toyota, was the Sports EV concept, which previews a sleek electric supercar.
3/8Toyota and its luxury car wing Lexus have a rich legacy of rolling out sportscars. Lexus showcased Electrified Sports concept that looks like the spiritual successor of Lexus LFA.
4/8Compact SUVs are high in demand around the world and an electric powered compact version of Land Cruiser is something Toyota is thinking about.
5/8An all-electric Toyota Tahoma pickup truck was previewed by the Japanese auto major through the Pickup EV concept.
6/8Lexus is mulling a range of electric cars across different body styles. One of them is the Electrified Sedan concept that resembles similar design philosophy as Lexus Electrified Sport concept.
7/8A large luxury SUV from Lexus with pure electric powertrain is something, the Japanese luxury carmaker is thinking. This is why the automaker showcased Electrified SUV concept.
8/8Small cars in Japan are very popular as Kei cars. Toyota is mulling a wide range of small urban cars that would be suitable for personal and shared mobility as well. Toyota Micro Box and Mid Box concepts preview two such vehicles.
  • First Published Date : 15 Dec 2021, 03:26 PM IST