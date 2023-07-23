HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Lexus To Launch Its First Ev In India By 2025, Set To Foray Into Used Car Business. Know More

Lexus to launch first EV in India by 2025, set to foray into used car business

Luxury car brand Lexus is planning to launch its first electric vehicle in India by 2025, reports PTI. Known for its self-charging hybrid cars, Lexus is gearing up to roll out its first electric car in India in two years, claims the report quoting Lexus India President Naveen Soni. Currently, the automaker is conducting a market survey before launching its electric car in the country.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2023, 12:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lexus aims to enter the luxury used car business domain where Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW are already present.
Lexus aims to enter the luxury used car business domain where Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW are already present.

Lexus started its business in India six years ago and is still unable to make a strong impact in the country's luxury car segment, where German auto majors like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi dominate the sales chart. All three German luxury car brands along with other luxury players have already introduced their EV offerings in India. Keeping an eye on that, Lexus too is thinking positively about bringing its EV here.

Also Read : Lexus teases next-generation GX SUV, looks more chiselled

Watch: 2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review

Speaking about the auto company's electric vehicle strategy, Soni noted that Lexus had brought in a few vehicles in 2022 to test them in the diverse climatic conditions in India as well as to get customer feedback. "So we've got very good information about the behaviour pattern in these markets, like summer conditions, testing conditions, desert conditions, all that has gone back to Japan. Hopefully, by 2025 we should have our first EV product coming to this country," he said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
₹ 56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
₹ 57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg A35 Limousine
₹57.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
₹ 57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The launch of the pure electric car in India by 2025 will be a part of the brand's strategy to go fully electric globally by 2035. Also, being the luxury car arm of Japanese auto major Toyota, Lexus has been mandated to take the front-runner role within the group in electric technology and India being a key market for the group, this EV would be a key product from the automobile giant.

The automaker is also reportedly gearing up to enter the used car business in India, a segment where luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW are already present through their dedicated pre-owned car business wings. The Japanese carmaker, which currently sells its product range through 23 touch points across India, aims to transition some of the sales outlets to also cater to the pre-owned car vertical.

Soni said that the company will initiate the programme in select outlets after taking into account the business viability of the dealer partner. "So I think very soon, by the third quarter or maybe next year beginning, I should say," he stated. The Lexus official also said that the automaker is studying the market very keenly. "For us, the starting point would be cities where there is a sizable vehicle park," he added.

First Published Date: 23 Jul 2023, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Mercedes-Benz BMW Lexus electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.