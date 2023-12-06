Toyota has unveiled its Urban SUV electric crossover concept

The electric crossover gets a design that resembles with the Maruti Suzuki eVX

The EV measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height

It gets sleek LED headlamps and slim LED daytime running lights

The electric crossover gets sculpted hood, large and bold alloy wheels, black side cladding, crafted side profiles

It gets sleek LED taillights connected by a slim LED strip running through centre of tailgate

The EV gets a boxy shape that is expected to be retained in its production avatar when Toyota uncovers it next year

The cabin claims to come with focus on comfort, flexibility and maximised space

On the battery front, there will be two different options for the EV

The car will come available in both front wheel and all-wheel drive options
