In pics: TVS Ronin 225 modified into a flat tracker
TVS showcased a modified version of the Ronin 225 at the MotoSoul 2023 that happened in Goa. The motorcycle was modified into a flat tracker. Apart from this, there were four other customized builds of the Ronin 225.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
14 Mar 2023, 18:15 PM