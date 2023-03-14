Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: TVS Ronin 225 modified into a flat tracker

TVS showcased a modified version of the Ronin 225 at the MotoSoul 2023 that happened in Goa. The motorcycle was modified into a flat tracker. Apart from this, there were four other customized builds of the Ronin 225.
1/5 TVS Motor Company had a modified version of the Ronin 225 at the MotoSoul 2023. The Ronin 225 was modified into a flat tracker. Apart from this, there were four customized Ronins on display as well. 
2/5 The suspension setup on the Ronin flat tracker was different. It was using long travel suspension and a new set of off-road spec tyres.
3/5 The engine was the same 225.9 cc unit. But it was not remapped to suit the characteristics of the flat tracker. The Ronin was also fitted with a new exhaust system.

4/5 Several parts such as rear section, tail lamp, headlamp and the instrument panel has been removed to save the weight. The front brake has also been removed because flat trackers do not have them. 
5/5 There is also a new wider and taller handlebar fitted to the motorcycle. The Ronin is finished in a blue, black and white paint scheme along with golden forks.
