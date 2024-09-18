Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Revolt Rv1 Comes Challenging Ola Roadster X, Promises Up To 160 Km Range

In pics: Revolt RV1 comes challenging Ola Roadster X, promises upto 160 km range

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Sep 2024, 15:31 PM
Follow us on:
  • Revolt RV1 comes as an electric commuter motorcycle, poses challenge to the Ola Roadster X.
1/4 Revolt RV1 has been launched in India as an all-electric commuter motorcycle. This new electric motorcycle comes priced between 84,990 and 99,990 (ex-showroom), and is available in two variants - RV1 and RV1+. The Revolt RV1 comes directly challenging the Ola Roadster X electric bike which was launched in India at 74,999 (ex-showroom), in August this year. However, the Ola Roadster X is more affordable and sportier looking than the Revolt RV1.
2/4 The Revolt RV1 comes wearing a design that typically signifies its commuter character. It sports a round-shaped LED headlamp flanked by sleek LED turn indicators. The sculpted side profile claims to have been designed to ensure aerodynamic efficiency, while it gets some practical styling elements like a long seat, grab rail at the back, saree guard etc.
3/4 In terms of features, the Revolt RV1 gets LED headlights, six inch digital LCD instrument cluster, dual disc brakes, multiple speed modes and reverse mode. The bike further features wider tires, which the company claims to give the bike a more stable ride.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Revolt Motors RV400
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 KWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
BatteryCapacity Icon4.4 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Super Soco TC Wander
Range Icon75 km
₹ 1.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/4 Propelled by a mid-motor and a chain drive system, the RV1 features two battery options: a 2.2 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 100 km range, and a 3.24 kWh battery with a claimed range of 160 km. The company claims that both battery options are IP67-rated for water resistance. The Revolt RV1 is further claimed to have a payload capacity of 250 kgs.
First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: Revolt Motors Revolt RV1 RV1 electric motorcycle electric bike EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS