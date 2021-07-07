Home
In pics: Lotus reveals its last petrol sports car - the Emira
In pics: Lotus reveals its last petrol sports car - the Emira
Updated: 07 Jul 2021, 10:29 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Lotus Emira has been priced at around 60,000 pounds (approximately ₹62 lakh). Emira will be manufactured at Lotus' home in Norfolk, England.
1/5Lotus Emira has made its global debut and it is the last petrol car that Lotus will ever manufacture. The British brand has spent the extra hours perfecting its last internal combustion engine car.
2/5The Emira has been developed on a new lightweight bonded aluminium chassis, technology, It is powered by Lotus-honed 3.5-litre V6 and - for the first time - a 2.0-litre four-cylinder i4 engine from the performance division of Mercedes-Benz.
3/5Power outputs figures on the Lotus Emira are between 360 bhp and 400 bhp. The sports car also strives to be real quick and can fire to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 290 kmph. Maximum torque on offer is 430 Nm.
4/5Lotus Emira will be manufactured at the carmaker's home in Norfolk. The company is backing it to be not just the most capable Lotus ever but one that could also be the most popular so far.
5/5Lotus is now embarking on a brave new road of electrification and is reportedly working on an electric sports car with Renault.
