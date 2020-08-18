Top Sections
In pics: Kia's fourth-gen Carnival MPV is more stylish and roomy

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 10:09 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • New fourth-gen Kia Carnival MPV will also be launched in the US markets as Kia Sedona later.

1/6Kia Motors has taken the covers off 2021 Kia Carnival MPV in Korea. Based on the company’s new mid-size platform, the new Carnival has been dubbed a Grand Utility Vehicle.
2/6New Carnival's increased wheelbase contributes to greater space throughout the cabin. A single character line runs the length of the car, with bold wheel arches and sharp lines giving a more modern, sculpted appearance.
3/6Its new tiger-nose design spans the width of the vehicle, integrating LED daytime running lights, headlamps and grille to give the new Carnival - a new and unique signature.
4/6On the inside, the new Carnival gets Kia’s latest 12.3-inch digital driver instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with navigation system under a single seamless piece of glass. The infotainment system also enables users to connect two smartphones via Bluetooth at the same time,
5/6The fourth-generation Carnival offers three- or four-row seating configurations, with space for seven, eight or 11 occupants in total.
6/6The most powerful engine in the line-up is a 3.5-liter GDi (gasoline direct injection) V6, producing up to 294 ps and 355 Nm torque. A 3.5-liter MPi gasoline V6 is also available. Also a new 2.2-litre Smartstream diesel engine is offered to customers in many markets, and is one of the cleanest diesel units that Kia has ever made.
