In pics: India-bound Renault Duster SUV breaks cover. Check what it offers

Renault is expected to bring back the Duster SUV to India to take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others.
French auto giant Renault has officially unveiled the new generation Duster SUV with right-hand drive version in South Africa. The latest version of the Duster SUV, which is expected to make a comeback to India soon. comes with several changes compared to its predecessor and packs in a lot more features.. (Image courtesy: AutoTraderSA)
In its latest avatar, the Duster SUV appears a lot sharper with modern and futuristic design to enhance its looks. The grille of the SUV is now a lot sleeker with sharp LED DRLs and headlight units at the front. The chunky front bumper adds a bold character to the SUV which is offered with all-wheel drive technology in global markets. (Image courtesy: AutoTraderSA)
At the sides, the 2025 Renault Duster SUV sports large wheel arches with black claddings to enhance its bold character. The SUV now stands 4,340 mm in length while the wheelbase is 2,657 mm. It is longer than its predecessor but has a smaller wheelbase. The alloys, which measure 16 inches and more, depending on variants, come with a new design. The SUV also gets functional roof-rails and shark-fin antenna on top. (Image courtesy: AutoTraderSA)
The character of the new Renault Duster SUV is further enhanced with other elements at the sides. For instance, the black cladding on the front door with the Duster name embossed adds boldness to the look. It also gets a 4WD badging which showcases its all-wheel drive capability and rear-door mounted handles adds to the uniqueness of the SUV. (Image courtesy: AutoTraderSA)
At the rear, the new Renault Duster comes with an arrow-shaped LED taillight unit, spoiler and tail--gate mounted rear-wiper. The rear bumper also gets black cladding which integrates with the side cladding on the wheel arches. Renault's logo and Duster badging complete the rear design features. (Image courtesy: AutoTraderSA)
On the inside, the new Duster SUV comes with a redesigned cabin and dashboard. The SUV now offers a new three-spoke steering wheel which houses mounted controls, a 7-inch digital driver display and a large 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Arkamys 3D Sound System, automatic climate control among others. (Image courtesy: AutoTraderSA)
The latest Duster SUV will be offered with two engine choices. There is a 1.6-litre petrol engine that comes with two electric motors and an automatic gearbox. The total power output stands at 140 bhp while the torque output is 148 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V electric motor on offer.
First Published Date:
18 Nov 2024, 13:17 PM IST
