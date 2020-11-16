Top Sections
Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Hyundai teases its brand new Elantra N sedan

In pics: Hyundai teases its brand new Elantra N sedan

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 05:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk

The Hyundai Elantra N is the latest sedan announced by the Korean carmaker and will complete the Elantra series, offering high-performance N-specific features as it undergoes final development processes.

1/6The brand new Hyundai Elantra N will be the latest sedan in the company's Elantra series.
2/6Hyundai has confirmed that the sedan will be released next year and will be slotted a place above the Hyundai Elantra N Line.
3/6The Elantra N will be different from the N Line in terms if having a sporty design, interior upgrades and a more powerful engine.
4/6The redesigned bumpers with larger air intakes, bigger side skirts, a diffuser that cases dual exhaust pipes and bespoke wheels will be some of the features of the sedan.
5/6The Elantra N is likely to boast of sporty front seats and a unique upholstery unlike the other Elantra models.
6/6The Elantra N is likely to be powered a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The engine will be probably mated to a dual-clutch and a manual gearbox. It is likely to generate maximum power of 275-horsepower.
