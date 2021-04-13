Home
In pics: Hyundai reveals Staria MPV with unusual design and roomy interior
7 Photos
Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 09:52 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Hyundai Staria has a distinctive and futuristic appeal. Its interior has been finished with high quality materials and is made in a minimalist style.
1/7Hyundai has officially taken the covers off its new Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) through a digital premiere. The Staria stands out with its unusual design in the style of spaceships, as well as a very roomy interior.
<
2/7Hyundai says the key theme of the exterior is the curved line, which should evoke associations with a strip of light that illuminates the Earth's horizon at sunrise when viewed from space.
<
3/72. The Staria MPV stands 5,253 mm in length, 1,997 mm in width, and 1,990 mm high. The wheelbase of the Staria is 3,273 mm.
<
4/7The low-set LED headlights located on the sides, a massive chrome grille, and large panoramic side windows with a low line also give Hyundai Staria a distinctive and futuristic appeal.
<
5/7At the top of the front console is a virtual instrument cluster enclosed in a separate unit, and to the right of the driver there is a 10.25-inch multimedia screen. Under the ceiling, under the front panel, as well as in the central tunnel of the car, there are many compartments for transporting various small items.
<
6/7The Hyundai Staria will be available in 11, 9, 7-seat configurations as well as a two-seater commercial version.
<
7/7The minivan engine lineup includes a 2.2-litre turbodiesel developing 177 hp. and 431 Nm of torque, and as an alternative there will be a 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit producing 272 hp of power and 331 Nm of peak torque.
