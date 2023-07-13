Hyundai Exter SUV starts reaching owners in India

Hyundai's smallest SUV was recently launched starting from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
Bookings for the micro-SUV were already opened earlier this year
The company has said that over 10,000 bookings have been received for the model
The vehicle is being targeted at a tech-savvy and young car-buying audience
It takes a direct aim at Tata Punch but will also rival the likes of Maruti Fronx and Ignis
The SUV gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine under its hood, paired with both MT and AMT units
There is also a company-fitted CNG option to choose from
Exter comes in seven broad trims - EX, EX(O), SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect
The vehicle comes with six airbags as standard across all its variants